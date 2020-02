Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 10 February 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00296-x

Does time spent using digital technology and social media have an adverse effect on mental health, especially that of adolescents? Here, two scientists discuss the question, and how digital devices might be used to improve well-being.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/tfTsZGFx0is/d41586-020-00296-x