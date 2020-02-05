The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pan-cancer analysis of whole genomes

Nature

Nature, Published online: 05 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-1969-6

The flagship paper of the ICGC/TCGA Pan-Cancer Analysis of Whole Genomes Consortium describes the generation of the integrative analyses of 2,658 cancer whole genomes and their matching normal tissues across 38 tumour types, the structures for international data sharing and standardized analyses, and the main scientific findings from across the consortium studies.

