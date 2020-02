Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 05 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-1965-x

Analyses of 2,658 whole genomes across 38 types of cancer identify the contribution of non-coding point mutations and structural variants to driving cancer.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/goJwbBMXcPs/s41586-020-1965-x