Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 06 February 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00335-7

Investigation finds that biophysicist Kuo-Chen Chou repeatedly suggested dozens of citations be added to papers.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/rfYaSATj_PU/d41586-020-00335-7