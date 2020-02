Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 05 February 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00280-5

Xiaoming Zhou hopes his work will help to improve the health and welfare of China’s ageing population.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/Z86ZRjxLess/d41586-020-00280-5