The repertoire of mutational signatures in human cancer

Nature, Published online: 05 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-1943-3

The characterization of 4,645 whole-genome and 19,184 exome sequences, covering most types of cancer, identifies 81 single-base substitution, doublet-base substitution and small-insertion-and-deletion mutational signatures, providing a systematic overview of the mutational processes that contribute to cancer development.

