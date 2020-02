Articles

Nature, Published online: 06 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1907-7

Whole-genome sequencing data for 2,778 cancer samples from 2,658 unique donors across 38 cancer types is used to reconstruct the evolutionary history of cancer, revealing that driver mutations can precede diagnosis by several years to decades.

