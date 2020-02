Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 03 February 2020

Nature, Published online: 03 February 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-1972-y

By containing lithium metal within oriented tubes of a mixed ionic-electronic conductor, a 3D anode for lithium metal batteries is produced that overcomes chemomechanical stability issues at the electrolyte interface.

