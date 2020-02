Articles

Published on Friday, 31 January 2020

Nature, Published online: 31 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00282-3

Microbes produce RNA that targets deadly bee mites and the virus they carry. Plus, the WHO has declared the coronavirus a global emergency and we hear the voice of a 3,000-year-old mummy.

