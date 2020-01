Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 29 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00165-7

Healthy cells in smokers’ lungs have a high burden of mutations, similar to the mutational profile of lung cancer. Surprisingly, ex-smokers’ lungs have a large fraction of healthy cells with nearly normal profiles.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/vqJJz7NpxXk/d41586-020-00165-7