Published on Monday, 27 January 2020

Nature, Published online: 27 January 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-1938-0

Flash Joule heating of inexpensive carbon sources is used to produce gram-scale quantities of high-quality graphene in under a second, without the need for a furnace, solvents or reactive gases.

