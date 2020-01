Articles

Nature, Published online: 27 January 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-1950-4

Pure spin currents are simultaneously generated and detected electrically through sub-terahertz magnons in the antiferromagnetic insulator Cr2O3, demonstrating the potential of magnon excitations in antiferromagnets for high-frequency spintronic devices.

