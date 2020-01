Articles

Published on Monday, 27 January 2020

Nature, Published online: 27 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00219-w

Although only a small number of PhD graduates become professors, most career guidance in PhD programmes centres on the academic career ladder. Adam Chekroud shares his experience of starting a company.

