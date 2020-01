Articles

Nature, Published online: 22 January 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1926-4

Redox-switchable chelation is demonstrated for a carborane cluster molecule, leading to controlled chemical or electrochemical capture and release of uranyl in monophasic or biphasic model solvent systems.

