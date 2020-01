Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 22 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00010-x

HIV-1 can evade the immune system by hiding out in a dormant form. Two studies describe interventions that can effectively reactivate the latent virus in animals, potentially rendering it vulnerable to immune-mediated death.

