Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020

Nature, Published online: 22 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00047-y

A model has been devised that quantitatively describes how the shape of a river delta is affected by sediments, tides and waves. It reveals that the area of delta land is increasing globally, as a result of human activities upstream.

