Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 22 January 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-1944-2

Structural studies on the yeast transcription coactivator complex SAGA (Spt–Ada–Gcn5–acetyltransferase) provide insights into the mechanism of initiation of regulated transcription by this multiprotein complex, which is conserved among eukaryotes.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/_VvkIJ3volc/s41586-020-1944-2