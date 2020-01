Articles

Nature, Published online: 22 January 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-020-1947-z

An in vivo approach to identify proteins whose enrichment near cardiac CaV1.2 channels changes upon β-adrenergic stimulation finds the G protein Rad, which is phosphorylated by protein kinase A, thereby relieving channel inhibition by Rad and causing an increased Ca2+ current.

