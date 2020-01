Articles

Nature, Published online: 22 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03949-8

Signalling from the sympathetic nervous system of mice when subjected to stress leads to the depletion of a stem-cell population in their hair follicles. This discovery sheds light on why stress turns hair prematurely grey.

