Articles

Category: Nature Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 24 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00204-3

In mice, acute stress depletes the stem cells that give the hairs their colour. Plus, the first genomes from ancient West African humans and why the Wuhan virus probably didn’t come from snakes.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/dTLVosUwO0g/d41586-020-00204-3