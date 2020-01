Articles

Category: Nature Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 24 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00160-y

Bias and the prospect of societal harm increasingly plague artificial-intelligence research — but it’s not clear who should be on the lookout for these problems.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/X95Ge4AFV4E/d41586-020-00160-y