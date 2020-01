Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 23 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00180-8

One genetic analysis suggests reptilian reservoir — but researchers doubt that the coronavirus could have originated in animals other than birds or mammals.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/o0kA-EEhOZo/d41586-020-00180-8