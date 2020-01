Articles

Nature, Published online: 22 January 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1905-9

A global study of river deltas shows a net increase in delta area by about 54 km2 yr−1 over the past 30 years, in part due to deforestation-induced sediment delivery increase.

