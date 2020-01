Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 20 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00111-7

Social context affects how we act on issues such as climate change. Policymakers ignore it at their peril, a book argues. By Thomas Dietz.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/bMFlvraviPo/d41586-020-00111-7