Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 20 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 20 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00118-0

Fossils hint that families of the hulking animals could have gathered at an Ice Age waterhole.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/kiXhbkDc9gs/d41586-020-00118-0