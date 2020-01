Articles

Category: Nature Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 5

Nature, Published online: 17 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00138-w

300 million years of Earth’s history in breathtaking detail, the extent of “spooky action at a distance” might be unknowable and how economic ideas untethered by evidence manage to influence policy — and just keep coming back.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/ofuf_FMyCbE/d41586-020-00138-w