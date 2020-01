Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 13 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00051-2

Li Ning was arrested in 2014 for allegedly stealing millions in research funding.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/6QT-5Zi2Loc/d41586-020-00051-2