Articles

Category: Nature Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 10 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00043-2

Out-of-control blazes have killed a billion wild animals. Those remaining will struggle to survive in a scorched landscape, Michael Clarke tells Nature.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/eNPRH1IkTaM/d41586-020-00043-2