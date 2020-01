Articles

Category: Nature Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 09 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00019-2

African grey parrots show a type of insightful generosity recorded in only humans, orangutans and a few other species.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/8lzN-O6PnC0/d41586-020-00019-2