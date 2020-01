Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 08 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-020-00008-5

Last year’s fire at Paris’s beloved cathedral shocked the world. Now, researchers are making use of the unprecedented opportunity to study its innards.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/uM6se98yUws/d41586-020-00008-5