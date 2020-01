Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 06 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03957-8

The long-awaited novel from science-fiction giant William Gibson forces us to think about what future we wish for. By Liesbeth Venema

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/K66aeWhuD1U/d41586-019-03957-8