Published on Monday, 06 January 2020

Nature, Published online: 06 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03894-6

Astronomical signals called fast radio bursts remain enigmatic, but a key discovery has now been made. A second repeating fast radio burst has been traced to its host galaxy, and its home bears little resemblance to that of the first.

