Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020

Nature, Published online: 01 January 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1850-7

A vibrational spectroscopy technique that measures the electric field emitted from organic molecules following infrared illumination allows their molecular fingerprints to be separated from the excitation background, even in complex biological samples.

