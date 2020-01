Articles

Nature, Published online: 01 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03866-w

The reliance of infrared spectroscopy on light transmission limits the sensitivity of many analytical applications. An approach that depends on the emission of infrared radiation from molecules promises to solve this problem.

