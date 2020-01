Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 01 January 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1853-4

Real-space imaging of the edge structures and growth of a two-dimensional ice on a gold substrate is achieved using noncontact atomic-force microscopy with a carbon monoxide tip.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/OLAxAd5e6Bo/s41586-019-1853-4