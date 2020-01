Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 0

Nature, Published online: 01 January 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1846-3

Systematic methods for evaluating progress towards the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are developed and tested using 119 indicators at China’s national and subnational levels during 2000–2015, showing improvement overall.

