Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020

Nature, Published online: 01 January 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1799-6

An artificial intelligence (AI) system performs as well as or better than radiologists at detecting breast cancer from mammograms, and using a combination of AI and human inputs could help to improve screening efficiency.

