Nature, Published online: 01 January 2020; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1829-4

The redshift of a seemingly mature galaxy cluster has been confirmed spectroscopically to be about 2 and photometry indicates that star formation began in the galaxies of the cluster at a redshift of about 12.

