Nature, Published online: 01 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03893-7

Observations of a distant cluster of galaxies suggest that star formation began there only 370 million years after the Big Bang. The results provide key details about where and when the first stars and galaxies emerged in the Universe.

