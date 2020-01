Articles

Nature, Published online: 01 January 2020; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03597-y

A widely used vaccine against tuberculosis has now been shown to provide almost complete protection when injected intravenously. This is a striking improvement over vaccination through the typical intradermal route.

