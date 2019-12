Articles

Category: Nature Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 31 December 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03911-8

Paints, plastics and even wood can be engineered to stay cool in direct sunlight — but their role in displacing power-hungry air conditioners remains unclear.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/UsBlgOw_fOE/d41586-019-03911-8