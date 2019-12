Articles

Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019

Nature, Published online: 18 December 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1858-z

During foraging for live prey, zebrafish larvae alternate between persistent exploitation and exploration behavioural states that correlate with distinct patterns of neuronal activation.

