Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 00:00 Hits: 3

Nature, Published online: 18 December 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03603-3

A combination of laboratory experiments and mathematical and statistical analysis provides an affirmative answer to a decades-old question — can a predator and its prey coexist indefinitely?

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/NDdCblPEegI/d41586-019-03603-3