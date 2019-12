Articles

Nature, Published online: 18 December 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1863-2

Bayesian modelling of radiometric age estimates provides a robust chronology for Homo erectus at Ngandong (Java), confirming that this site currently represents the last known occurrence of this species.

