Nature, Published online: 25 December 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1877-9

DNA replication in eukaryotes requires the histone variant H2A.Z, which binds the enzyme SUV420H1 to promote the dimethylation of histone H4, in turn recruiting the origin-recognition complex to activate early replication origins.

