Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019

Nature, Published online: 25 December 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1865-0

Both dietary and microbial factors influence the composition of the gut bile acid pool, which in turn modulates the frequencies and functionalities of RORγ-expressing colonic FOXP3+ regulatory T cells, contributing to protection from inflammatory colitis.

