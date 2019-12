Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 25 December 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1873-0

Male and female B cells show differing abilities to localize and contribute to germinal centres, in a way that depends on the G-protein-coupled guidance receptor GPR174 and its chemokine ligand CCL21.

