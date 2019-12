Articles

Nature, Published online: 25 December 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03728-5

A chemosensory protein enriched in the legs of malaria-carrying mosquitoes gives them resistance to insecticides used to treat bed nets. This discovery points to the challenges of tackling malaria.

