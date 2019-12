Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 00:00 Hits: 2

Nature, Published online: 25 December 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1869-9

The complex patterns of activity in motor cortex that control movements such as reach and grasp are dependent on both upstream neuronal activity in the thalamus and the current state of the cortex.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/a41aMY-uETs/s41586-019-1869-9