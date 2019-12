Articles

Category: Nature Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 00:00 Hits: 1

Nature, Published online: 25 December 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1867-y

Microwave-mediated coupling of electron spins separated by more than 4 mm is demonstrated, suggesting the possibility of using photons at microwave frequencies to create long-range two-qubit gates between distant spins.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/yWtXh2PsqgM/s41586-019-1867-y